Pattaya ‘Ta Waen beach’ on Koh Larn becomes top attraction among Thais, foreigners

Ta Waen Beach offers a crystal clear seawater and white sand on Koh Larn that also has a pier for convenient trasport. Ta Waen Beach has become very popular among Thai and foreign tourists who came to visit throughout the year.

Ta Waen Beach is about 800 meters long and is a cove beach with perfect tourism services including accommodation, food, umbrellas, Thai Traditional massage, and recreation activities. Pattaya City has also built a viewpoint space over Ta Waen Beach for tourists to take photos.







Ta Waen Beach is one of the significant checkpoints of Koh Larn, where many tourists popularly take photos and enjoy a nice atmosphere. To get to the beach on Koh Larn, you can buy a ferry ticket at Bali Hai pier, or hire a speedboat there for a much more convenient traveling.









































