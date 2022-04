Pattaya hopes to hook more Thai and foreign tourists with a Squid Festival April 29-May 1(Fri-Sun) at Terminal 21 shopping mall, North Pattaya. Plenty of parking is available.

The event will offer fresh seafood for sale from Lan Po Marketand allow buyers to have their squid and other seafood cooked to eat there. A family zone will host diners with children.

Visitorswill also enjoy concerts and indoor squid fishing throughout the three-day event.