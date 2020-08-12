Pattaya Sports Club brings relief to support underprivileged families

The Pattaya Sports Club was pleased to give away 150 food parcels to underprivileged Thai families living around Maprachan lake August 8.







With PSC member Noodle Russell as our guide Social chairman Stan Reese and VP Tim Knight spent Saturday morning driving around seeking out needy families.

Each food parcel contained 6 eggs,5 packets of noodles,3 tins of fish and 2 soy milk. The total value of the food parcels was 17,800 baht.

Many thanks to Tim’s partner Bee,her friend Nui and PSC staff members Candy and Oar for giving their time to pack all the parcels.

