Pattaya Soi 7 bar business suffering from “long Covid”

Alongside Walking Street, the beer bars of Soi 7 and 8 comprised the heart of Pattaya’s nightlife sector. No longer.

While many go-go bars on Walking Street dubiously have reopened as “restaurants”, their counterparts on Soi 7 – ranked subpar by most even before Covid-19 – have not resumed business. And only a third of the nearby beer bars have reopened, also as dodgy “restaurants”.



Saowanee Nauei, who owns a beer bar complex where 30 stalls once were rented out, said only 10 beer bars have come back to life. Her other tenants cashed, even though she offered them steep rent discounts.

“Open” does not mean profitable, however. Saowanee estimates some beer bars are taking in 3,000 baht a day or less. The only busy days are weekends and holidays, unless a bar throws a well-promoted party.







The shine had been off Soi 7-8 long before the coronavirus hit, but the past two years may finally seal their fate, with Soi Buakhao, Soi LK Metro and Walking Street becoming the nightlife destinations of choice.



































