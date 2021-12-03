Pattaya SHA certified restaurants allowed to sell alcohol effective immediately

The Chonburi Communicable Disease Committee issued an order on Dec. 3 allowing the sale of alcohol in Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus certified restaurants effective immediately.

The order specified that Banglamung District, Pattaya City, Sriracha District, Koh Sichang district and Sattahip District (only Na Jomtien Sub District and Bang Saray Sub District) are the pilot ‘Blue Zone’ tourism areas in Chonburi Province.







Establishments that sell food or drinks including restaurants, food gardens, canteens, street food, hotel restaurants or accommodations including other establishments that sell food and drinks can operate normally.

Drinking alcoholic beverages is permitted in establishments that have passed the health hygiene safety tests and are SHA Plus certified and conduct their services under COVID Free setting safety standards as required by the Health Ministry.





Alcohol is permitted to be sold and consumed inside these establishments from 11.00 hrs-14.00 hrs and at 17.00 hrs-23.00 hrs and conducted strictly within the confines of the law.

Establishments that are SHA Plus certified must display their accreditation in a visible spot in the premises.

Entertainment venues, pubs, bars, karaokes, bathing and massage parlours or similar services will remain temporarily closed.

This order takes immediate effect.





























