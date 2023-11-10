Pattaya seeks public input on extending nightlife hours

PATTAYA, Thailand, Nov 9 – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet stated that the decision to extend entertainment venue hours in Pattaya until 4 a.m. came after the Prime Minister met with representatives from key provinces, including Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Chonburi (Pattaya).







While the current zoning aligns with the Prime Minister’s directive, the city is eager to gather public feedback for potential future expansions. Since 2002, Pattaya has designated specific “zones,” mainly along Pattaya Third Road, extending to the sea, covering North Pattaya and the vicinity near Bali Hai Pier.







An upcoming meeting at the Chonburi Provincial Hall with Pattaya City and Regional Police will focus on aligning regulations with the Prime Minister’s policy. Concerns about noise from entertainment venues in Pattaya prompted a reevaluation of regulations, with over 700 noise-related complaints in the past year. The forthcoming meeting aims to formulate stringent measures and potential adjustments to the current zoning policy.



























