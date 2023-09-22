Pattaya prepares itinerary for 5,000 Chinese arrivals in June 2024

Pattaya, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet extended a warm welcome to Ms. Wang Xiaoyun, Director of Infinitus (China) Company Ltd, during her visit to City Hall on September 21. Their meeting marked the commencement of preparations for an exciting venture set to host approximately 5,000 Chinese visitors in Pattaya come June 2024.







The main focus of the discussions was to explore potential partnerships and plan a series of events and initiatives set to take place in Pattaya in the coming year. Mayor Poramet said, “This collaborative effort underscores Pattaya City’s commitment to fostering international connections and promoting cross-border collaborations for the benefit of the local community and the broader Pattaya region.”







Joining Ms. Wang Xiaoyun in this venture was Mr. Thiti Cheewarattanaporn, Vice General Manager of Quality Express Co. Ltd, along with their dedicated teams. Deputy Mayor Thitipan Petchtrakul, City representative Rattanachai Suthidechanai, and officials from the Eastern Seaboard Regional Office of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) also attended the meeting, emphasizing the importance of the collaboration.

















