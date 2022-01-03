Pattaya opens 4 free screening points to meet Chonburi Covid-19 test mandate

After Chonburi’s governor mandated that all staff and customers at Pattaya restaurants take coronavirus tests, Pattaya set up four free Covid-19 screening centers in popular nightlife areas.

Daily coronavirus cases hit a three-month high in Chonburi on Sunday at 442, dropping slightly to 342 on Monday. Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya, accounted for the overwhelming majority of the new cases: 342 on Sunday and 264 on Monday.







Pattaya’s many reopened bars – masquerading as restaurants thanks to suspect certifications and lax police enforcement – are responsible for a large portion of those.

The four testing centers – at Tree Town Market, Soi LK Metro, Soi 6 and on Walking Street – found 67 of Monday’s 264 cases.



Nongprue police chief Pol. Col. Damrong Eimpairoj stressed that any restaurant selling alcohol must test all their workers for Covid-19 daily.

Customers, meanwhile, must show proof of a negative coronavirus test from within the past 72 hours or take one at one of the free stations. Proof must be provided along with personal info and temperature checks before entering any restaurant.







While places checked by police and the media were following the rules, there were copious reports online Monday from Pattaya residents who visited restaurants and bars in Jomtien Beach, Naklua and elsewhere away from the media spotlight that, as expected, weren’t bothering with the onerous new rules without any authorities bothering to check or enforce them.



























