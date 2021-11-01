Pattaya on Halloween: No curfew, No drinking, No tourists

The curfew in Chonburi province was lifted as of 11 p.m. last night. Pattaya. Sriracha, Koh Si Chang, Sattahip, Na Jomtien and Bang Saray were set free from the night time restrictions imposed on the citizens to protect them from contracting and spreading the Covid-19 disease.

Unfortunately, even after getting rid of the curfew, nothing has changed in Pattaya. The streets are still deserted and there are no revelers Thai or foreign in the markets nor on the beaches.







For almost 2 years, the world-famous resort of Pattaya has become a ghost town. Billions of baht have been lost through the economic destruction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and recovery seems a long way away.

Last night our reporter roamed the streets of Pattaya and saw that there were no policemen and security personnel to chase the people off the streets to go home or to their hotels after 11 p.m. There were really not enough people for them to chase away.

More cars and motorbikes could be seen on the streets late at night and a few locals walked around looking for something to eat during the late hours, which they hadn’t done for many months.

A handful of expats were seen strolling around enjoying their new-found-no-curfew freedom. Most of the tourists from Bangkok had already left for home as Monday is a working day. Halloween night was so desolate that not even a ghoul or zombie bothered to come out to play.





Restaurateurs are still fuming at the fact that the government allowed alcoholic beverages to be sold at eateries in Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi and Phang-nga and neglected to give Pattaya the same privilege.

A very disappointed Boonanan Pattanasin, president of the PBTA said that Pattaya belonged in blue zone provinces as the COVID-19 figures are not higher than those in Bangkok. He stressed that most of the infections were in factories and other districts which are not near Pattaya and are not part of the ‘Pattaya Move On’ development projects. Unfortunately, his plea fell on deaf ears.

Pol. Col. Methawit Praditphol, acting superintendent of Pattaya police station said that police officers are monitoring the situation closely and warned the public that they must strictly abide by the law which restricts illegal gatherings and partying especially in regards to drinking alcohol.

Yes, it was indeed a long and eerie Halloween night and as of this morning the zombies are still roaming around in their chambers trying to determine how much more pain Pattaya can endure.































