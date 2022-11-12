Pattaya-Nongprue hands wheelchairs, beds to Thai and foreign patients at home

Nongprue Municipality Mayor, Winai Inpitak, recently assigned his deputy, Wanchai Sanngam, who led members of Municipal Council area 2, and officers of Public Health and Environment Division to hand home medical equipment to patients for daily life facilitation in Pattaya and Nongprue areas.







Firstly, the team handed a hospital bed to 57-year-old Mrs. Sia Awutphan, who is suffering from hip fractures due to falling down at Nernplubwan Eua Athon Village. Then the team gave a wheelchair to a foreigner, 70-year-old Mr. Wilson Graham at Krungthai village Soi 3. Lastly, they gave an electric wheelchair to 39-year-old Mr. Theppitak Dankuntod with right-sided hemiparesis at Naklua Eua Athon Village.







Any people, who need a wheelchair and hospital bed, or want to donate a wheelchair or hospital bed, can contact Mr. Wanchai Sanngam, Nongprue Deputy Mayor, at 082-468-4999.



































