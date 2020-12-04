Pattaya New Year Countdown draws top entertainers for all ages

Local officials invited Thais and expats to spend the end of the year attending the Pattaya Countdown.

The Dec. 29-31 music festival and New Year’s Eve celebration at Bali Hai Pier will feature popular Thai musicians such as Angie Titicha Sombatpiboon, Pete Peera and Pong SMF.

The music festival also will feature fireworks shows, giveaways for a million baht in prizes, street stalls and light shows.







On the musical front, Dec. 29’s line features Paradox, Da Endorphine, Aof Pongsak, Phu Jan Long Miles, Monic & Wan Yai, and Cocktail.

Dec. 30 will see Bodyslam, Palmy, Slot Machine, Num Kala, Your Boy TJ, and Oat Pramote.

The New Year’s Eve finale will highlight Carabao, The Sun, Pang Nakarin, Lomosonic, Pete Peera & Angie, Mind, and Lipta.

For those who cannot attend, the Dec. 31 countdown and some music will be broadcast on Mono 29 cable television from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (PCPR)











