‘Pattaya Music Festival’ back to beaches on 4 weekends in March

Pattaya City Mayor, Poramet Ngampichet, boasted about the success of ‘Pattaya Countdown 2023’ that the number of event participants registered on Dec 31, 2022 was over 20,000 people while many thousands more including foreign tourists visited the city over the 4-day New Year holiday.

Again in March, the city is planning its next big tourism activity, the ‘Pattaya Music Festival’ which will take place on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the month of March with 3 stages being set up on Pattaya Beach, one on Jomtien Beach between Soi 7-8 and on Koh Larn Island.







Poramet said that in the intention to better promote tourism and please extensive range of music lovers, the city will add wider variety of music and performances for all groups and ages from Mor Lum or northeastern-style singers, EDM and 90’s artists to young and modern performers.

Moreover, the city promises to provide buses to get in and out of the event zones with no charge, fixing Internet signals which many people complained in the past and portable restrooms for the participants. The mayor said the city is expecting over 20,000 visitors on each weekend.

















































