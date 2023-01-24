Pattaya mayor leads public in celebrating Chinese New Year

Pattaya officials made offerings to the deities and to pray for a prosperous Chinese New Year.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet led the 9 a.m. Jan. 22 observance at the King Taksin Monument in front of Pattaya City Hall with city council members and bureaucrats.

Offerings were prepared according to tradition and beliefs of Chinese-Thais and a dragon and lion dance was performed. Then, After the ceremonies, the mayor gave away “Ang-Pao”, cash-filled red envelopes to the public as is the Chinese tradition.







Subsequently, the team paid respect to the Prince Chumphon Khet Udomsak Monument at the Pattaya viewpoint on Pratamnak Hill before moving to Naklua to make offerings to Chinese gods at the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation Shrine where exciting dragon and lion dances were performed.

Poramet made a blessing speech wishing them happiness, prosperity, joy, health and wealth in the Year of the Rabbit.





































