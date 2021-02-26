Pattaya “Light of Arts” March 26-27

By Pattaya Mail
Walking Street business operators and representatives from associations, clubs, department stores, and relevant sectors were on hand to learn what the city is doing to boost tourism.

Pattaya’s first street festival following the winter coronavirus shutdown kicks off next month with interactive art.

The “Light of Arts Interactive” runs March 26-27 on Pattaya Beach at Central Road with photo and painting exhibitions, 50 booths of featuring products and food, and light and sound shows from the Pattaya Music Association, Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh said Feb. 25.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome earlier also said the event would feature “4-D projection”, which typically is an exhibition that will let tourists take photos inside a space where realistic objects are projected with holographic cameras.


