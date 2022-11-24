‘Pattaya Fireworks Festival 2022’ ready to dazzle and amaze the crowd on Fri-Sat (Nov 25-26)

Finally, the much-anticipated two-day event is back to Pattaya beach again this year on 25-26 November, and it will feature exhilarating fireworks displays, live music, street food cuisine, and plenty of fun.

Starting at 7.30 p.m., the ‘Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2022’ is all set to light up the skies over this seaside resort city in spectacular fashion this weekend, with pyrotechnic teams from Belgium, Canada, Malaysia, and the Philippines promising to wow spectators over the two-day event.







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said “With Thailand now fully reopened to international tourism, tourists can again expect to see exciting, world-class events taking place throughout the year. Events such as the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2022 is certainly going to be an amazing occasion not to be missed.”

Organised by Pattaya City, the Festival features dazzling fireworks displays along with music concerts and entertainment, a street market, delicious street food cuisine, cultural activities, and more at Pattaya Beach with Beach Road being closed to vehicle traffic for the event.







After scaled down events in 2020 and 2021, the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2022 is pulling out all the stops and festivalgoers can expect an amazing spectacle. Spectators can choose to enjoy brilliant fireworks displays at Pattaya Beach itself, or from various rooftop restaurants which are offering packages.

On Friday, 25 November, the event program includes the official opening ceremony at 19.00 Hrs., the Belgium team’s fireworks display at 19.30 Hrs., the Philippines team’s display at 19.45 Hrs., the Malaysia team’s display at 21.15 Hrs., and the Canada team’s display at 21.30 Hrs.

On Saturday, 26 November, each of the four teams will perform a second display. This will be Canada at 19.30 Hrs., the Philippines at 19.45 Hrs., Belgium at 21.15 Hrs., and Malaysia at 21.30 Hrs.







Adding to the exciting vibe of the event, between the fireworks displays on both evenings, there will be music concerts by popular Thai artists. On Friday this will be Aof Pongsak at 20.00 Hrs. and the band Three Man Down at 21.45 Hrs., and on Saturday it will be the bands Rooftop at 20.00 Hrs. and OG-ANIC & URIUS at 21.45 Hrs.

Admission is free, and this year, organisers are expecting over 100,000 Thai and foreign tourists to visit Pattaya for the Festival making it the biggest event there since the COVID-19 pandemic.



The annual Pattaya International Fireworks Festival is one of the city’s biggest festivals, and in March of this year it was named one of Asia’s top three Ocean Cities’ Festivals by the International Festivals and Events Association ASIA (IFEA Asia). (TAT)

















































