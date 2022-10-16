Pattaya, Doi Tung, Phuket draw huge crowds this long weekend

This 4-day long weekend gives an opportunity for Thai people to visit tourist attractions, with destinations around the country seeing large crowds of visitors.

The site of Doi Tung Development Project, one of the most famous attractions in the northern province of Chiang Rai, is seeing the return of visitors coming to admire several species of plants and flowers. Cooler air that reaches as low as 18C in the morning gives a refreshing change. Most visitors here come in large groups. A family from Surat Thani said they are impressed with the view, the beauty of the site, and the weather.







In the eastern region, the seaside city of Pattaya has seen an increase in hotel reservations. There are both Thai and international guests. Many hotels have introduced special offers for families looking to go on holiday during the school break.

The majority of international tourists in Pattaya at the moment are from Asia, mostly India. Several hotel operators have made adjustments to their room and food offerings to accommodate the needs of these guests, who mainly stay in central and southern Pattaya areas. The city expects to see more tourists from Europe in November.







In Phuket, shops selling tie-dye clothes in the old town are crowded with customers, leading to higher sales revenue. Customers, most of whom are from India and the Middle East, come to purchase these clothes to wear at the beach. (NNT)































