Pattaya-Chonburi extends alcohol consumption at eateries to 11 p.m.; Test & Go resumes on Feb 1

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration agreed with the extension of the state of emergency for two months and reduced the number of COVID-19 control provinces to 44 from Jan 24 onwards.

CCSA spokesman TaweesilpVisanuyothin said the state of emergency would be extended for the 16th time to remain valid from Feb 1 to March 31 to control COVID-19.







The center also decided to reduce the number of COVID control-zone provinces or orange zones from 69 to 44 and declared 25 provinces close surveillance zones (yellow zones) according to local COVID-19 situations. The number of tourism zones remains unchanged in eight provinces namely Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Krabi, Chonburi (Pattaya), Nonthaburi, PathumThani, Phang-nga, and Phuket.



DrTaweesilp also said CCSA agreed with a request from operators of eateries to extend the deadline for alcohol consumption at eateries in tourism and close surveillance zones from 9P.M. to 11P.M.However, the eateries must meet the SHA+ or Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus standards for disease controls and strictly implement COVID Free Setting measures.







Besides, CCSA resolved to resume registration for arrivals through the Test & Go entry scheme on Feb 1. The scheme will welcome arrivals from all countries and they must undergo two RT-PCR tests for COVID-19. (TNA)































