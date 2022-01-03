Pattaya busy on New Year’s Day

Many tourists visited Pattaya Beach on New Year Day.

Traffic on Beach Road from central Pattaya southward was jammed, moving slowly because people drove to Pattaya Beach for relaxation.







Pattaya Beach was quite bustling, with Thai tourists coming with family to relax on the beach. Children played in the seawater.

Moreover, more foreign tourists are coming to Pattaya. Foreign tourists sunbathed and exercised on the beach to relax.



Both Thai and foreign tourists used beach umbrellas to eat and drink under. Pattaya Beach is back to being lively again.

Furthermore, vendors at Pattaya Beach gained more income during the New Year holiday.







































