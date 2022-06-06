Pattaya Brits honour Queen Elizabeth II at charity pub event

To celebrate our Queen’s Platinum Jubilee five of us got together to hold a good old pub event on Saturday 4th June 2022 at the Robin Hood Tavern at the Avenue Shopping Mall on Pattaya 2nd Road.

The five that organised the event are Bert Elson (BEM) Pattaya Honorary Consul British Embassy, Phil Tom Coghlan Chairperson, Barry Upton Music Organiser, Ivan Longland Graphic Design & myself, Rodney James Charman (Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard) Local Projects Charity Coordinator. But this could have not been done without the great support of Gaz, his management team and the staff of the Robin Hood Tavern.







A very big thanks to Siamburi’s our platinum sponsors and all the other sponsors Gold, Silver and Bronze and the kind sponsors of the raffle prizes

We will be supporting five children’s charities that do amazing work in helping Families from the slums, homeless children forced into, beggars, prostitutes and children who are victims of all forms of human trafficking.





































