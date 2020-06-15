Pattaya blind school founder honored with statue

With the fall of communism in the late 1980’s, came the fall of statues of the leaders of communism. The sounds of metal images of Lenin and Stalin falling to the ground gave a sense of joy and freedom.

The whole world watched as the twelve meter high statue of the Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein, fell to the ground; once it fell to the ground people attacked it, while others celebrated.







Recently, in the city of Bristol in the U.K., a statue of Edward Colsten, well known philanthropist and slave trader, was pulled down and unceremoniously dumped into the sea.

The huge imposing figure of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square in London has been attacked several times, most recently when graffiti was daubed on the plinth.

But while statues currently seem to be more famous for coming down than going up, Pattaya does have a brand new one.





At the Pattaya School for the Blind a statue of the school’s co-founder, Aurora Lee Sribuapun, was erected to commemorate the first anniversary of her death.

Funded by a group of supporters of the school, the life sized figure stands beside the school’s other co-founder and her close friend, Father Ray Brennan.

Blind since birth, for more than thirty years Khun Aurora oversaw the school from its very beginnings, first on Pattaya Klang and now on its current site on Naklua Soi 16.

Not only did she provide an education for hundreds of blind and visually impaired children, she also offered an education and therapy to children with multiple disabilities. She welcomed children who were living not only with being blind, but also with autism, deafness, learning difficulties and mobility problems, something most other schools refused to do.

She retired in 2016, died in 2019, but now she will be keeping an eye on her school for evermore.











