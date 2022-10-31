Pattaya Bikini Run on beach proves city full reopening for sports and tourism

Pattaya never fails to prove that it was and always is the famous city for its facilities and environment to be the main ‘Sports City’ in the country. Sport events and competitions are held and had attracted tourists to town throughout the year for several decades.

Last Saturday, Oct 29, Pattaya again hosted one of the most attractive leisure sport activities ‘Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2022’.







The scene of over 3,000 male and female runners and the number of spectators on the beach was exciting and spectacular. The shotgun was at 5 p.m. starting at the Central Shopping Mall to the end of Walking Street at Bali Hai pier in South Pattaya and made a U-turn there to the Dusit Hotel north beach curve and back to the shopping mall – all together 5 kilometers.

Chonburi Governor, Thawatchai Srithong presided over the opening ceremony amid key City Hall officials and troops of local and international media correspondents.







With the smiles on the participants’ faces under the warm sun and the great views of Pattaya beach’s clear sea water during the change of the season from rainy to winter, showed that everyone was in the happy mood. Tourists were amazed to see a lot of men and women in their bikinis and swimming suits on the beach at once. Some came up with fancy costumes yet in bikinis.

The weekend saw huge number of tourists and vehicles. Money rotated well in the city among pubs, bars, hotels, guesthouses, small food shops, restaurants, meat-ball carts, baht-buses and motorcycle-taxis and beach benches.

Stay tuned for the next major event which is the Loy Krathong Festival on November 8 (Tuesday). Pattaya beach will again be decorated with stages, booths with krathongs and food for sale, and more.

Loy Krathong Festival the first stage show will start at 5 p.m. followed by beauty pageant, Thai traditional costume contests, krathong bowl competition and music performance that will last until full moon midnight.























































