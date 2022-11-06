Pattaya Bali Hai pier parking is free or call city hotline to report scams

The weekend saw huge number of tourists, Thais and foreigners visiting Pattaya City and took tours to islands. As many as 300 vehicles parked at the blue zone and bought boat tickets at the Bali Hai pier to travel to islands such as Koh Larn.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet told reporters that parking at the blue multipurpose zone at the Bali Hai pier is free to use overnight or for multiple days during holidays at no charge.







Poramet also said that security guards are on duty 24 hours a day.

People who are charged for parking can call Pattaya Call Center 1337 and report on Facebook: Pattaya Mayor Hotline.





































