Pattaya and Koh Chang sandbox open for travelers via ‘Test & Go’ entry pathway

Registration for travelers to enter Thailand via the Test & Go entry pathway has resumed on Tuesday (Feb 1) after more than a month of hiatus prompted by the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. This time around, travelers will need to book two separate nights at SHA Extra Plus hotels in order to get tested for Covid via the RT-PCR method.







Thailand Pass applications for those seeking to enter the Kingdom via the Test & Go quarantine waiver pathway were suspended on December 21 last year, although people whose Thailand Passes were already approved were free to enter Thailand on those passes.



With the re-activation of Test & Go, travelers may now register for entry on the www. tp.consular.go.th website. During registration, Thailand Pass applicants will need their passport, Covid vaccination certificate, and evidence of a health insurance policy with at least 50,000 USD of coverage. Thai citizens do not need health insurance, while foreigners residing in Thailand may instead opt to present evidence of having Thai social security coverage or a guarantee letter from their employer. The applicants will need evidence of payment for two separate nights of stay at SHA Extra+ hotels or Alternative Quarantine (AQ) facilities, with the first stay being on the 1st day of arrival in Thailand and the second being on the 5th day. The bill for the first night should include RT-PCR test and airport shuttle expenses. The bill for the fifth night should also include the testing fee.







Once the registration for Thailand Pass has been completed, the respective SHA+ hotel will inspect the relevant documents and issue an approval on the part of the hotel, within 24 hours. An email informing the applicant of rejection will be sent in 24 hours if the paperwork is incomplete, so the applicant can address the issue.

After the hotel approves the booking, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) will examine the vaccination certificate of the applicant. If the certificate is approved, a Thailand Pass QR code will be sent to the applicant’s email in 3-7 days. If the vaccine certificate is not valid, the DDC will email the applicant informing him or her of the rejection in 3-7 days.

As the approval process for Thailand Pass takes 3-7 days and possibly more at present due to the possibility of a large number of applicants at the beginning of the resumption of Test & Go, travelers are advised to plan ahead and register at least 7 days before departure.





In addition to the re-activation of Test & Go, Thailand has also opened up more ‘Sandbox’ or tourism pilot areas to international visitors today (1 Feb). Pattaya City, Bang Lamung district, Si Racha district, KoSichang district and parts of Sattahip district in Chonburi province have been added to the sandbox areas accessible to freshly-arrived international visitors. Chang island in Trat province has similarly joined the sandbox areas.(NNT)



























