Nong Nooch and Khao Kheow Open Zoo celebrate Chinese New Year

By Pattaya Mail
0
494
Eight elephants dressed as Chinese ceremonial lions greet visitors who came to celebrate Chinese New Year at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden.

Pattaya tourist attractions ramped up their Chinese New Year celebrations for an anticipated busy weekend.
Nong Nooch Tropical Garden Pattaya put on an elephant dance on Jan. 20. Eight pachyderms were dressed up as Chinese lions with 50 people dancing around them as angels.

It will be repeated throughout the weekend. Nong Nooch tickets this weekend are just 100 baht.
At the Khao Kheow Open Zoo, Director Taewin Rattanawongsawat opened the “Golden Rabbit Arch for Good Luck and Vitality”.



The arch was decorated with Chinese red lanterns while nearby stages were filled with activities and performances including a cute mascots dance and fun games.

The zoo also handed out prizes of traditional red envelopes with vouchers for prizes.
The zoo currently features a baby white rhinoceros, elephants and parade of 40 penguins.


Children are thrilled as the watch a parade of 40 penguins at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Sriracha.


50 dancers dressed as angels entertained visitors at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden.

Children walk through the “Golden Rabbit Arch for Good Luck and Vital Energy” adorned with Chinese red lanterns at Khao Kheow Open Zoo.





RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here