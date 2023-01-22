Nong Nooch and Khao Kheow Open Zoo celebrate Chinese New Year

Pattaya tourist attractions ramped up their Chinese New Year celebrations for an anticipated busy weekend.

Nong Nooch Tropical Garden Pattaya put on an elephant dance on Jan. 20. Eight pachyderms were dressed up as Chinese lions with 50 people dancing around them as angels.

It will be repeated throughout the weekend. Nong Nooch tickets this weekend are just 100 baht.

At the Khao Kheow Open Zoo, Director Taewin Rattanawongsawat opened the “Golden Rabbit Arch for Good Luck and Vitality”.







The arch was decorated with Chinese red lanterns while nearby stages were filled with activities and performances including a cute mascots dance and fun games.

The zoo also handed out prizes of traditional red envelopes with vouchers for prizes.

The zoo currently features a baby white rhinoceros, elephants and parade of 40 penguins.





































