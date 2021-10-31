NIDA Alumni distribute 250 food parcels to the Pattaya poor

On Oct 30, alumni and students from the National Institute of Development Administration and Graduate School of Environmental Development in the east accompanied by Pattaya Deputy mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya distributed a total of 250 sets of food packages to the poor people living in the Susan Kao ‘Old Chinese cemetery’, Naklua Bridge and the Khao Noi communities.

The relief packages included rice, dried foods, and drinking water.







About NIDA: The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) was established following His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s vision of advancing Thailand’s development through the establishment of an advanced educational institution to prepare people to become agents of change for national development.



Nida was established with financial support from the prestigious Ford Foundation in the U.S.A. and academic assistance from the Midwest Universities Consortium for International Activities (Mucia), Nida exists and stands today as Thailand’s leading educational institution concentrating exclusively on graduate studies in fields related to national development.

































