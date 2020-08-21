New HHN educational building seeking financial aid

Construction of the new HHNFT ASEAN Education Center has begun, but needs more financial assistance to complete.







HHNFT Deputy Director Siromet Akarapongpanitch said Aug. 20, when finished, the 3-storey building in Central Pattaya will provide free equal education according to fundamental human rights for less fortunate Thai and immigrant children.

Siromet sent out the following request:

Dear all beloved benefactors and friends,

Human Help Network Foundation Thailand’s strongest desire is to provide equal opportunities to all children, including basic rights to education in accordance with UN convention regardless of their gender, nationality, financial status and religious belief.

As a result, the construction of a new 3-storey ASEAN Education Center building is taking place, big thanks to our generous benefactors.

But we still need your support to make the building fully furnished and operational for children’s education and development.

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all benefactors for their generous support despite the economic situation and COVID-19 pandemic.

May God bless you all.

Further assistance is still needed, and can be made through the following channel:

Account name: Human Help Network Thailand Foundation

Bank: Krungthai Bank

Branch: Nernplubwan

Account no. 591-0-04153-3

www.hhnft.org

For additional information, please contact Khun Siromet Akarapongpanitch (086-661-3666)

Any benefactor who would like to have a certificate of donation, please inform name, last name, and mailing address.

We Help Children.












