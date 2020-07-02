“New Abnormal’ year begins at Maryvit Pattaya School

Opening day went smoothly, if not strangely, at Maryvit Pattaya School.

The “new normal” school environment was anything but normal for students, parents and teachers. Classroom size was capped at 25 students, all group activities were canceled and parents no longer are allowed on campus.

Steven Chana Kitikiattisak, executive chairman for the Maryvit Group, said schools have spent the past four months preparing for classes to start again, putting in disease-control measures before the Public Health Ministry even released its required list.







All students are scanned for fevers every day and anyone testing hot is sent home. Physical education, boy and girl scouts, swimming and other group activities have all been suspended. Desks are spaced apart and social distancing is being strictly enforced, he said.

Pasinee Kusiri, the parent of a second-grader, said she’s confident the school is strictly following all recommended disease-control measures and feels certain her child will not get infected.

Sudapat Kankaew, whose child began first grade on Wednesday, said she’s nervous about her little one’s transition from kindergarten and wanted to be there to observe her. But parents are barred from entering the school now so as not to potentially carry any virus on campus.

But she trusts that the school is doing its best to prevent disease and hopes her child will remain healthy.











