Naklua Walk & Eat returns March 13

The Naklua Walk and Eat returns March 13, more than a month after it was originally scheduled to end.

City hall announced March 1 that the weekend “walking street” market, which was suspended Dec. 25 as coronavirus cases flared again, will run March 13 through April 25, turning the traditionally winter event into a hot-season tourism draw.







The Saturday-Sunday market typically draws hundreds of visitors each day but that was too many for conservative officials in late December who quashed any kind of public event, even though it employed all the required safety measures, such as temperature screenings and required mask use.

In addition to food and retail, Walk & Eat includes live music, with concerts from Lumyai Hai Thongkum and Phu Pongsit Kumpee on March 28 and April 25, respectively.





















