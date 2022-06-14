Labor Ministry to launch training programs in EEC – Chonburi, Chachoengsao and Rayong

To meet demand in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), the Ministry of Labor will launch over 130 training programs, many of which will emphasize technology, robotics and management.

Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin told reporters that the programs are being carried out in line with the government’s National Strategic Plan.







The minister added that related agencies are discussing development projects to further expand the EEC, especially in parts of Chonburi, Chachoengsao and Rayong, by providing more training courses and more advanced skills to local laborers.

Prateep Songlamyong, director-general of the Department of Skill Development, said the training programs are expected to provide up to 7,000 EEC personnel and 200,000 employees with knowledge and new skills in the fields of advanced technology and tourism development.





According to Prateep, experts from major government agencies such as the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and the Thai Automation and Robotics Association (TARA) have been invited to give lectures. TARA will also be in charge of holding workshops on electric vehicle manufacturing, logistics automation, warehouse robot operatio and industrial robot programming. (NNT)

































