Koh Samet sees revival over long holiday

More than 400 people a day ventured to Koh Samet for the long Buddhist holiday as the Rayong island slowly reopens to Thai tourists.

Not all hotels have reopened, but those that did found plenty of bookings Oct. 21-24. Rayong’s 100 Sao Market in Ban Phe Subdistrict also bustled.







Local administrators enforced disease-control rules at Ban Phe Pier while Marine Department officers made sure ferries weren’t overloaded and everyone used life vests.

Yanyont Arunvejsaset, owner of Nuan Thip Pier, said both tour groups in buses and tourists in private vehicles came for the Auk Phansa holiday.



Sarinthip Tupmongkolsub, president of the Koh Samet Tourism Association, said Rayong generated a lot of tourism revenue, much welcomed by merchants and hotels that have been quiet for too long.



























