Koh Samet in Rayong, east of Thailand, closed for 14 days

By Pattaya Mail
Tourists who had reserved accommodations on Koh Samet could postpone their visits indefinitely or seek full refunds. (TAT file photo)

Authorities in the eastern province closed Koh Samet for 14 days from April 27 to control COVID-19 after 10 people were infected with the disease on the island.



Rayong governor Channa Iamsaeng, as head of the provincial COVID-19 control committee, said ten villagers and tourists had COVID-19 on Koh Samet and in response the committee resolved to close all hotels and bungalows on the island for 14 days.


The tourists who had reserved accommodations on Koh Samet could postpone their visits indefinitely or seek full refunds.



Tourists were required to use only the Nadan Pier on Koh Samet. Meanwhile, local residents could travel between the island and the mainland as usual on the condition that they strictly followed disease control measures, the Rayong governor said. (TNA)


Koh Samet off Rayong coast is a white sand island not far from Pattaya and can be reached by a ferry ride from the fishing village of Ban Phe. The stunning beauty of the island is amplified with its sparkling sand, crystal blue water, and pristine beach-front. (TAT file photo)









