Koh Larn, Pattaya’s tourist island, slowly comes back to life

Koh Larn is coming back to life slowly, with few tourists traveling to the Pattaya resort island on the first Saturday after it reopened, but more hotel reservations made for the future.

Bali Hai Pier was quiet as only a smattering of Thai families piled into 30-baht ferries Sept. 4. City officials were checking identification cards and temperatures, a process repeated upon arrival in Koh Larn, just in case someone sneaked aboard or spiked a fever during the 35-minute journey.







Ferries leave Bali Hai and Koh Larn’s piers at 7 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Speedboats also are available for 250 baht one way or 300-baht round trip. However, there were many complaints before Koh Larn closed Aug. 5 that speedboat captains were abandoning round-trip passengers on the island and pocketing the extra 50 baht.



One boat operator said he was delighted about the reopening of Koh Larn because he will have income to support his family.

While tourists are few this week, Koh Larn officials said future hotel reservations are coming in steadily.

































