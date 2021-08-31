Koh Larn opens Wednesday with no vaccine, testing requirement

Koh Larn reopens again Wednesday but will not require visitors to be vaccinated or tested for Covid-19.

The island closed for the third time since the start of the pandemic on Aug. 9. The Sept. 1 reopening will see both Thais and foreigners required to show identification and go through the usual gauntlet of social distancing measures, but do not have to show proof of any Covid-19 vaccination or negative coronavirus test results.







Ferry service to and from Bali Hai Pier and Koh Larn’s main pier will run at 7 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Additional times may be added depending on demand.

Speedboats also can provide service at higher rates while supply boats will run as usual.

Koh Larn’s Restaurants will also open until 8 p.m. with 75 percent capacity for outdoor/non-air-conditioned seating and 50 percent for indoor and air-conditioned. No alcohol sales are allowed.

Businesses, including convenience stores, can operate from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hotels can open normally but cannot open swimming pools, meeting rooms or offer party services.

Beaches are open for relaxing, but no group activities. Gatherings are limited to five people, and the nighttime curfew remains in place from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

































