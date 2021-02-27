Koh Larn holiday tourism rebounds to pre-Covid levels

By Pattaya Mail
Bali Hai pier was bustling on the 1st day of the 3-day Makha Bucha holiday in Pattaya.

Almost 10,000 people visited Koh Larn on the first day of the three-day Macha Bucha Day weekend, rivaling tourist numbers from before the coronavirus pandemic.

Mostly Thai families, visitors to the Pattaya resort island crammed into ferries and filled beaches Feb. 26, with many saying they were encouraged by Pattaya’s new status as a “yellow” Covid-19 surveillance area. Bangkok, where many of the tourists came from, remains at a more-restrictive orange “controlled” area.



In the past three weeks, while Pattaya was designated an orange zone, Koh Larn, at best, was drawing 7,000 people in an entire weekend. Friday’s numbers were typical for a 2019 weekend day.

Over 10,000 tourists visited Koh Larn on the 1st day of the long holiday.



Many tourists say they were encouraged by Pattaya’s new status as a yellow Covid-19 surveillance area.


Chonburi is now in the yellow zone, after no new infected cases for a long time. Bangkok, where many of the tourists came from, remains in a more-restrictive orange zone.



. Life jackets on, tourists head to Koh Larn.


The ferry going to Koh Larn is only 30 baht per trip.



Visitors to the Pattaya resort island crammed into ferries and filled beaches Feb. 26.


People in a hurry who had more money could hire a speed boat to the island.


Traffic was jammed at Bali Hai.





