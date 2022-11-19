Jomtien beach fresh seafood offered directly by fishermen every early morning

Jomtien local fishing morning market is the best in town as it has many kinds of fresh seafood, for example, yellow-stripe scads, shrimps, shells, craps, fish, rays, crayfish, and more straight from fishermen’s fishery in the very early morning for sales at good prices.







The seafood is newly caught and freshly served amidst sea view in the morning. Anyone would like to support fishermen, should visit early as the seafood quickly runs out. The market which is very easily noticeable is there every morning for you to take back home some marine animals for cooking at home dinner or parties.







Location: In front of the Royal Thai Pavilion Hotel, Jomtien beach. The fresh seafood trade is available every day from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. (or until the items running out).





















































