Japanese companies to invest in clean energy projects in Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) reports that several Japanese companies have expressed interest in investing in clean energy projects in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), especially at the Smart Park Industrial Estate in Rayong province.

IEAT Governor Weerit Amrapal said Japanese investors are especially interested in establishing power plants fueled by solar power and hydrogen. IEAT promised to appoint a committee dedicated to studying the possibility of establishing a carbon neutral industrial estate in Thailand. The study is expected to be completed this year.







He said, after a videoconference with representatives from major Japanese firms, that the meeting also discussed other alternative and renewable energy projects in the EEC, to support expansion of industrial zones in the area, while preserving the environment in surrounding communities.







Mr. Weerit added that Japan has been employing financial, taxation and stimulus policies to reduce the emission of carbon dioxide, and Thailand can benefit by following these models, to reduce its own emissions and prepare for the future global energy trend. (NNT)























