Impact control of yellow band disease in corals near Samae San Archipelago in Chonburi, and Koh Tao in Surat Thani

Government officials today reviewed and approved measures to address yellow band disease in corals and other protective measures for marine resources.

The measures received approval at a meeting of the National Policy and Plan Committee for Marine and Coastal Resources Management Strategy, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan and participated by the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa, together with officials from related agencies.







The meeting approved the draft 5-year action plan to mitigate the impact of the spread of yellow band disease in corals near Samae San Archipelago in Chonburi, and Koh Tao in Surat Thani.

The meeting ordered the acceleration of the dugong conservation plan in Phase 2, following successful outcomes from Phase 1 that led to the declaration of protective area status for dugong habitat in Palian district of Trang, along with the establishment of dugong conservation teams in 13 targeted areas.







On the issue of coastal erosion, Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan said prevention efforts have been made along 733.62 kilometers of coastlines, out of the 822.81 kilometers affected, with only 89.19 kilometers remaining.

Gen Prawit noted that the management efforts of marine and coastal resources must be carried out systematically, and be well-linked to all aspects of sustainable development.

He said anything that can be done to address the existing problems should be forwarded to the committee for timely consideration and execution, while urging the officials to communicate with the villagers and encourage them to participate in the prevention plan. (NNT)



























