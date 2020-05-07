Hotels chief still hopeful Pattaya tourism will resume in June

The head of the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Region continues to believe that tourism will begin to recover in June despite the coronavirus pandemic raging worldwide.







Echoing comments he made April 1, THA-ER President Pisut Ku said May 4 he believes the government will cancel its emergency decree June 1, opening the door for Thai domestic tourists to return to Pattaya. He doesn’t expect foreign tourism to begin recovering until year-end.

Loading…

With all hotels in Pattaya currently closed, it will take time for them to ramp up again, including the time required to bring back laid-off staff or hire new employees.

He acknowledged, however, that hours and salaries for the returning workers may not be the same.

He said hotels will try to win the trust of tourists by marketing themselves on their safety and social-distancing measures.

















