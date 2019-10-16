GTCC jumpstarts Oktoberfest season with multi-chamber networking night in Pattaya

The German-Thai Chamber of Commerce got a jump on Oktoberfest, bringing together local expats and businesspeople from around the region and world for beer, food and a night of networking in Pattaya.

About 100 professionals registered for the monthly multi-chamber networking night Sept. 27 at the Mytt Beach Hotel. For most, it was a chance to meet colleagues in related industries and scout prospective customers and suppliers. For others it was simply a chance to let their hair down on a Friday night and catch up with compatriots.

Roland Wein, chairman of the German chamber, said his organization sees a lot of positives about hosting such events once or twice a year. Mostly, he said, it’s an opportunity to bring together Germans working in the manufacturing and logistics industries of Chonburi and Rayong. But it also sparks business opportunities for German companies, Wein added.

Wendelin Rodenberg, director of business development for freight forwarder Leschaco, said most of the firm’s customers come through business-to-business contacts, not retail, so attending networking events is a chance to widen the company’s customer base.

The German-sponsored event tilted heavy toward the heavy industry sector in the Maptaphut and Amata industrial estates and Laem Chabang port. So, in fact, many of those attending knew each other, making it a light and friendly event.

The free-flow beer and wine also helped. And part of the fun of the evening was spotting all new gourmet tapas bites on the trays carried around by hotel staff. New gourmet delicacies debuted throughout the three-hour affair, with those leaving early missing out on German sausages and red cabbage that delighted guests later in the evening.

Wein capped the evening with short remarks from both the chamber and hotel, and the presentation of door prizes that included afternoon teas, hotel vouchers and more.

AmCham, the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand, will host the next Multi-Chamber Networking Event Oct. 18 at the Holiday Inn Pattaya.