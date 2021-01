Pattaya golfers can take showers again as Banglamung District begins to ease local coronavirus-prevention restrictions.

District Chief Amnart Charoensri on Jan. 23 announced the easing of restrictions for 13 classes of “low-risk” businesses.







Among them was a provision allowing golfers to use locker rooms and take showers.

Amnart said that, despite the relaxations, people must remain vigilant about hygiene and social distancing.