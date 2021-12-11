Flights into Thailand increase 7.6% from November

Airports of Thailand Plc said international flights into the country’s airports jumped 10 percent since Thailand reopened Nov. 1.

According to AoT’s report, international slot reservations from through Dec. 31 has increased by 1,518 flights from 15,614 flights being reserved before November, bringing the number of total confirmed international flights throughout the year to 17,132.







AoT also reported that flight slot reservation in December increased from 7,649 to 9,483 flights, or 24 percent jump from the previous month.

AoT attributed the increase in international flights to the rising demand for travel during high season around year-end.



From Dec. 1-8, AoT recorded 2,159 flights, or an average of 270 flights a day. That was a 7.6 percent increase from average flights in November at 251 a day.



























