Dr. Otmar Deter: Dedicated Rotarian, Visionary Engineer and Humanitarian Leader

Dr. Otmar Deter, a distinguished electrical engineer, philanthropist, and dedicated Rotarian, passed away on February 7, 2025, at the age of 86. Born on July 18, 1939, in Hamm, Germany, he was the son of Wilhelm Heinrich and Margarete Marie. His life was marked by a commitment to excellence, innovation, and humanitarian service, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished for generations to come.

Dr. Deter pursued higher education at the Technical University of Darmstadt, where he earned both his master’s degree and Ph.D. in electrical engineering. His passion for knowledge and education led him to serve as an assistant professor at the university, as well as a lecturer at the University of Applied Sciences in Darmstadt. His contributions to academia helped shape the minds of future engineers and professionals in the energy sector.







In 1975, he transitioned from academia to the energy industry, joining VEW AG, a company that later merged with RWE AG, one of Germany’s largest utility providers. Throughout his career, Dr. Deter played a pivotal role in the national electrical power supply sector, overseeing joint ventures in the UK and Turkey and gaining extensive professional experience in the Middle East. His leadership and expertise were recognized on a global scale, and he became a key German delegate in international organizations such as the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and the Commission International de Grand Réseaux Electriques (CIGRE). Through these roles, he worked alongside some of the world’s leading engineers to develop advanced solutions for electrical power systems, helping to shape the future of global energy infrastructure. He retired in 1998 at the age of 60, leaving behind a career filled with achievements and contributions to the field of electrical engineering.

Beyond his professional success, Dr. Deter was deeply dedicated to humanitarian efforts and philanthropy. His involvement with Rotary International exemplified his passion for service and international cooperation. He served as the 2013-2014 president of the German-speaking Rotary Club of Phoenix Pattaya and later became the Charter President of the Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International in 2014. Under his leadership, the club became the first German-speaking E-Club in Asia and the first of its kind outside German-speaking countries. His ability to connect people across cultures and countries helped expand the reach of Rotary’s mission, allowing the organization to serve communities in both Southeast Asia and Europe.

Dr. Deter and his wife, Dr. Margret Deter, were steadfast supporters of numerous charitable initiatives. One of their most impactful contributions was to the Prostheses Foundation of the Princess Mother in Thailand. Their generosity helped provide prosthetic limbs to those in need, greatly improving the quality of life for many individuals. Over the years, they donated a total of 15 million baht to the foundation. Their commitment to this cause was recognized on multiple occasions by H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, who personally presented them with awards in appreciation of their selfless efforts. In addition, Dr. Deter and his Rotary club played an instrumental role in providing crucial resources during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the donation of 21 computers to support education and remote learning for disadvantaged students.



Dr. Deter’s contributions to international understanding and cross-cultural collaboration were deeply rooted in his family history. His grandfather served as a government doctor in Qingdao, China, and later in New Guinea, where his mother spent part of her childhood. His mother, Margarete Marie, was also a co-founder of the first German adult education institution in Locarno, Lake Maggiore, Switzerland. His father, Wilhelm Heinrich, was the Lord Mayor of Hamm, Germany, a role that instilled in Dr. Deter a strong sense of civic responsibility and public service from an early age.

Dr. Deter’s personal life was equally rich and fulfilling. He was first married to Mrs. Annegret Deter, with whom he had one son, Mr. Martin Deter, a respected psychotherapist specializing in children’s mental health in Germany. After his first marriage ended in divorce, he later found lasting love with Dr. Margret Deter, with whom he shared 33 years of marriage. Together, they embarked on a journey to explore different cultures and promote international understanding, making it their mission to foster peace and cooperation worldwide.

Dr. Deter’s legacy is one of vision, leadership, and compassion. His unwavering belief in the power of human connection and his dedication to improving lives through education, energy innovation, and philanthropy will continue to inspire those who had the privilege of knowing him.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Dr. Margret Deter, and his son, Mr. Martin Deter. His passing leaves a void in the hearts of his family, friends, colleagues, and the many individuals whose lives he touched through his work and charitable endeavours.

Dr. Otmar Deter will be remembered not only for his professional accomplishments but for his deep commitment to making the world a better place. His guiding words, “Every day is a new experience, with new thoughts and new actions. Each moment is a new beginning. But every now and then, it is useful to look back and also dare to look forward,” will serve as a lasting reminder of his optimism and forward-thinking spirit.































