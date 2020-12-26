Donations from the Pattaya City Expats Club members & guests presented to Human Help Network

On Monday, December 21, Les and Judith Edmonds presented 66,300 baht to Radchada (Toy) Chomjinda, Director of the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand (HHNFT), at their new facility still under construction. Judith Edmonds annually collects donations during the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) meetings as a thank you to Khun Toy for arranging for children to sing carols during the Club’s Christmas Program.







The donations were used to prepare for and give to each child who came to sing Christmas carols a small gift bag containing a small orange, a banana, plus an envelope with 20 baht for the boys and a coin purse with 20 baht for the girls. The remainder of the donation was given to the HHNFT to continue their assistance to children in Pattaya.













