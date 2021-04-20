Dolphin Pattaya Rotarians celebrate birthdays with children at CPDC

Members of the Rotary E-Club of Dolphin Pattaya International visited the Child Protection and Development Center to see the kids’ decoupage artworks and offer lunch.

Club President Margret Deter and her delegation were welcomed March 28 to the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand facility by Deputy Director Siromet Akarapongpanitch.







Deter said the visit coincided with the 14th birthday of her adopted child Jirasaya Tunhong and meant to celebrate the birthdays of six CPDC kids during March.

About 80 people enjoyed a lunch of seafood, fruit and ice cream, which was capped by the singing of “Happy Birthday”.

The Rotarians also followed up on club projects, such as the CPDC’s organic vegetable garden funded with 250,000 baht in Rotary donations. The center can use the vegetables to feed the children and sell off the rest to earn income.

























