CPDC kids given farming lessons

Children under the care of the Child Protection and Development Center learned how to grow vegetables and raise farm animals to make themselves self-sufficient.

Caregiver Eid Saichon served as instructor in the May 2 class, showing how to grow Chinese broccoli and cabbage, carrots, limes, tomatoes and other veggies. They also were shown how the CPDC’s mushroom, fish and duck farming operates and how products can be sold at local markets for extra money.

Eid said the skills learned will help the children as they grow into adults.

After the lesson, the kids joined in weeding and watering the vegetable garden and fed animals kept at the Huay Yai shelter.