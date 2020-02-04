Changing the parade, time and route

The Pattaya St. Patrick’s Day Parade will once again be taking place on the afternoon of the 17th March, a Tuesday, and this year is the tenth anniversary of the parade.







Due to the current construction taking place around the city, it is impossible for the all the floats, marching bands and participants to go along Beach Road.

Instead the parade will start at school No. 8 on South Pattaya Road, travel along Second Road and finish at Alcazar Theatre.

It will also start earlier than usual, at 12:30 and will be led by the band of the Royal Thai Navy who will be followed by St. Patrick.

All companies, bars and businesses are invited to join in the fun, and more information can be found at [email protected]