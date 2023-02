From Monday (Feb 6), people can get services of making or renewing passports and obtaining legal documents at Central Pattaya Shopping Center. (Formerly known as Central Festival Pattaya Beach)

The Temporary Passport Office, Pattaya City (Passport Pattaya Office) is situated on the 4th floor next to the parking area and is open Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

More information: 095 364 2837, 038 422 438, 038 119 638