Carr confirmed as Golfer of the Month as Baechli, Richardson and McMurray lead Bunker Boys victories

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Monday, March 2, the Bunker Boys began a new week of golf at Bangpra Golf Club with a small correction to last week’s report. Keith Norman had initially been named February Golfer of the Month, but a closer look at the final tally revealed that Jimmy Carr had actually finished level on 226 points. On countback, Carr’s seventh score of 35 points proved decisive, giving him the title. Keith’s early return to the UK with two rounds still to play meant he was not on hand to defend his lead, though perhaps next year he will stay a few extra days to secure it.

Bangpra was as busy as ever, with golf bags scattered everywhere and no caddies available when players arrived. Despite the chaotic start, the group managed to tee off on time from the tenth tee. The round proved painfully slow, taking nearly six hours to complete.







Even so, numbers at The Bunker remain strong for this time of year, with 28 players turning out. Among them was Neil Carter, making a surprise visit from Canada where temperatures were reportedly around minus 20 degrees – a dramatic change from Pattaya’s tropical heat.

The lead group found themselves stuck behind a six-ball for much of the round, which may have contributed to the relatively modest scoring. Nevertheless, the ever-colourful Walter Baechli topped the leaderboard with 36 points, followed closely by Danny Miller on 35. Three players finished on 34 points, with countback determining the order, while Phil Mashiter secured the final place in the prizes.

Jimmy Carr, fresh from his Golfer of the Month triumph, endured a much quieter day and even managed to lose two sixes, which hurt more than most shots.

Results

1st Walter Baechli (22) – 36 points

2nd Danny Miller (12) – 35 points

3rd Les Cobban (11) – 34 points

4th Pat Ryan (16) – 34 points

5th Hubert Stiefenhofer (19) – 34 points

6th Phil Mashiter (6) – 32 points

Near pins: Neil Carter, Dave Ashman, Les Cobban and Colin Greig.

Another surprise awaited the Bunker Boys at Pattavia Century Golf Club, on Wednesday, March 4, where the group arrived to discover there were no caddies available. Many, it seemed, had taken the day off following the previous day’s Big Buddha Day celebrations – perhaps the festivities had gone on a little too long.

The course itself, however, provided a pleasant surprise. Recent rain had left water in areas that had been dry for years, and the fairways and greens were in far better condition than expected.

The weather, on the other hand, was punishing. With almost no wind and heavy humidity, the heat made for a demanding round.



High scores have become something of a trend at The Bunker lately, and the pattern continued as Bil Richardson produced an excellent round of 42 points to take the win. Harvey Williams delivered an impressive performance to claim second place with 39 points despite feeling unwell.

A countback was needed to separate Michael Brett and Mab Jiwa for third and fourth places, while Danny Miller again featured in the prizes, taking fifth.

The shot of the day belonged to Derek Salmon, who chipped in from around 100 yards on the difficult index-two 16th for a birdie. He followed it up with a near pin and another birdie on the 17th before finishing with a bogey on the last – still a superb run that produced 21 points on the back nine.





Results

1st Bil Richardson (21) – 42 points

2nd Harvey Williams (26) – 39 points

3rd Michael Brett (18) – 37 points

4th Mab Jiwa (22) – 37 points

5th Danny Miller (12) – 36 points

Near pins: Colin Greig, Bil Richardson, Derek Salmon and Michael Brett.

The week concluded at Khao Kheow Country Club (B & A) on Friday, March 5, though not without another logistical challenge. Upon arrival the Bunker Boys discovered that the course had mistakenly booked their reservation for Monday rather than Friday, meaning the group had to wait until after noon before teeing off.

Originally scheduled to play the B and C nines, the routing was later changed mid-round to B and A, though the players took it all in stride.

Numbers were slightly higher than expected as several golfers whose flights had been cancelled decided to squeeze in one more round before departing.



One of those was Tom McMurray, whose travel delay proved fortunate as he captured the day’s honours with 36 points, edging out Mab Jiwa on countback. Jiwa, also due to leave over the weekend, had to settle for second.

Michael Brett continued his consistent week with third place, while Alan Sullivan secured fourth with 33 points. Scores overall were somewhat lower than usual for Khao Kheow.

Peter McDonald dominated the near-pin contests, claiming two of them, while Danny Miller and Seamus O’Connor took the other prizes.







In a rare act of generosity for a Scotsman, Tom McMurray rang the bell after the presentation – perhaps sending a playful message to some of his fellow countrymen.

Results

1st Tom McMurray (24) – 36 points

2nd Mab Jiwa (21) – 36 points

3rd Michael Brett (18) – 35 points

4th Alan Sullivan (18) – 33 points

Near pins: Danny Miller, Seamus O’Connor and Peter McDonald (2).



































