Brit, French football legends visit CPDC in Pattaya

The prolific goal scorer of French National football team and Manchester United, Louis Saha and legendary goalkeeper of England National Team and Liverpool, David James, joined Carabao Cup activity and gave sports equipment together with teaching football technique to children under the care of Ban Eua-aree.







On Nov 11, at Child Protection and Development Center: CPDC, Carabao Cup did activity, Meeting The legends with 2 legendary football players, the prolific goal scorer of French National football team and Manchester United, Louis Saha and the goalkeeper of England National Team and Liverpool, David James, joined the Carabao Cup activity and gave sports equipment together with teaching football techniques to children under the care of CPDC. Mrs. Radchada Chomjinda, HHNFT Director, and Mr. Siromet Akarapongpanich, Deputy Director of HHNFT, staff, and children welcomed the guests.







Both famous football players gave greeting speeches to children. The foundation management thanked and gave souvenirs of decoupage crafts made by the children under the care of the foundation to both the legends. Then, David James paid a visit to agricultural works of CPDC of organic vegetables project, Nile Tilapia culturing, pig farm, and cricket farm. David James was interested in the way of living of the Thai people and children under the care of Ban Eua-aree. Later on, both football players, Louis Saha and David James, played football with the children and trained the sport skills including possession, passing and controlling the ball, and tackling. Many children were interested in football and participated in the activity. Both football players willingly taught the skills with fun and the children amazingly learnt basic skills in a short time.







Both football players said that if the children of CPDC have football talents, they would gladly support them to international level in accordance with the children’s abilities of what they dreamed about. Before departing, Louis Saha and David James friendly gave autographs to children, staff, press, and event attendees.























































