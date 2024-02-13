Bowlers shine as Pattaya CC triumph in low-scoring victory

PATTAYA, Thailand – PCC consolidated their 3rd position in the Division A table in a low scoring match against bottom of the table Bangkok CC. The match was played at Horseshoe Point on Sunday 11 February on a hot but breezy afternoon. PCC were without Luke Stokes and Ryan Driver (still recovering from his stitches), whilst BCC bought some new bowling talent which provided PCC batsmen with plenty of problems.

Captains Wezley Masterton and Dipankar Barua conducted the toss with umpire Clive Rogerson which Dipankar won and decided that BCC would bat first. They opened with Waseem Raza (Sam) who was borrowed from Asian Stars and Dipankar who faced Preet Singh and Andre Human. Andre was the much more economical of the two bowlers with only 6 runs taken in the first 2 overs which also sent Dipankar back to the tent, bowled for 3. 21 for 1 from 3 overs. Most of the runs were scored by Sam who has a good eye but not much style and he was the pick of the BCC batsmen.







It was not long before more wickets fell regularly to the PCC all-pace attack. Walter Persaud had a brief appearance for 3 runs, caught by Jainish Parikh of Mike Gerits’ 2nd ball. Habby’s first over was a shocker with 18 runs leached to Sam, but he got his revenge when he bowled Sam for 36 in the 9th over, 60 for 3. Prateek Sirohi was dismissed soon after Terry Pavia entered the attack, caught by Roshan low down for 6 at cover. Mikes’ wayward bowling, (8 wides) improved and Habby took another wicket as Terry ran out Samar Qadir for a duck with an excellent throw from mid-wicket. 68 for 5 in the 11th over.

Max Burzler, a PCC debutant, entered the attack, but his bowling was rustier than an Italian sports car and managed more extras than Mike. Terry’s second over had Shamim caught by Wez for 3 just short of the long off boundary and BCC were 78 for 6 from 13 overs. Around the drinks period Ghulam Mustafa and Muttahir Pirazdr provided some brief resistance to Habby’s bowling, but Ghulam soon went for 11 at 111 for 7. The final collapse began with Mike, Habby and Andre mopping up Nakul Seghal and the tail enders for half a dozen runs and BCC were bowled out for 122 from 20.2 overs. Habby was an expensive 40 for 3, Mike was 25 for 2 and Andre 6 for 2.

PCC expected a fairly easy stroll to 123 to win, but BCC’s new bowlers would make them work hard and pay dearly for rash strokes and not keeping a good eye on the ball. Wez and Roshan opened against Muttahir. Just 6 of the first over but Wez let loose on Ghulam and Muttahir’s second over scoring 41 in 12 balls. Both bowlers were removed and Walter Persaud and Shamzad Jatta took up the attack. It was Shamzad that struck first by bowling Wez for 49 and in his next over bowling Roshan for 4. 66 for 2 by the 6th over. Mike and Andre occupied the creases with both picking off the poor balls for boundary 4s. Andre had made a quick 13, mainly from Sham Imem before he was trapped LBW by Shamzad.

He claimed an inside edge, but the umpire did not agree and he had to go. 87 for 3 from 9 overs and a good run rate. Jainish replaced Andre and was kept pinned down by Shamzad and Dipankar. Frustration got the better of him and the wily Walter induced him into a big hit and he was caught on the boundary by Muttahir for 7. Habby arrived and was seduced into the same rash error by Dipankar and was caught by Shamim for 1. Trevor Moolman went out to assist Mike who was steadily plugging away and together they saw off the BCC bowlers in an unhurried fashion with Mike 26 not out, Trevor with 8 and the job done in 16.4 overs. Shamzad was the pick of the BCC bowlers with 5 overs 3 for 14.

The MotM award was presented to Mike Gerits for his 26 not out and 2 for 25. Next week sees PCC playing Bangkok Blues CC, the table leaders and still without Ryan Driver.

PCC would like to thank their sponsors, the Outback Bar, the Magic Bar, the Ayen Bar and the Pattaya Sports Group for their support and assistance.

If there are any persons of any ages and abilities out there in the Pattaya area who would like to get involved with cricket, please visit our website, our Facebook page, the Outback Bar (the PCC home base) or contact Simon Philbrook at [email protected]































